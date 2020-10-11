NORFOLK -- Arnold Slone, extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He was a treasure and the love of our lives. Born in Brooklyn, New York, June 18th, 1933. Arnold Slone passed away, October 7th, 2020, in Norfolk Virginia with his family by his side. He graduated from James Madison High School and then Brooklyn College with a degree in Business Administration. He then married his childhood sweetheart, Rita Krause-Slone, and they eventually moved to Norfolk to begin a new life. He resided in Norfolk with his family for 56 years, where he raised his two children, Lonnie and Robin Slone. Both of them receiving advanced degrees, which was always part of Rita and Arnolds's mission in life. He was an entrepreneur and a business man and a mentor to so many. He was a Gold Medal Maccabi Olympic Boxing Champion at the age of 20, at the 4th Maccabi Olympic Games in 1953. Arnold was an avid Racquetball and Handball player and earned second place in the Virginia State Open Masters in Racquetball.



Arnold was a loving husband and father and a part of the Norfolk Community. He was an active member of many community organizations, and volunteered his time to so many meaningful causes. He was a loving and spiritual person who brought such joy to this world. Everyone that knew him loved him. He touched the hearts and lives of so many people along his journey and made us all better people. He was adored by his wife, Rita Slone and his children, Lonnie and Shelley Slone, and Robin Slone; and his grandchildren, Harris, Jonathan, and Danny Slone and Zachary Marx. He will be in our hearts always and his soul will live through his loving family forever.



