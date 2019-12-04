|
Chief Master Sergeant (Ret) Arthur (Art) DuReitz, 77 passed away suddenly November 22, 2019.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the oldest child born to the late Arthur DuReitz and Ruth (nee Renner) Alter.
He met the love of his life, Kathleen (Kathy) Coffin while at the Senior NCO Academy in Montgomery, Alabama and they shared 32 years of marriage.
Art served his country for 25 years in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran, being awarded the bronze star for his service. After retirement from the USAF, Art spent another 20 years in Civil Service as Deputy Director at the Navy Air Terminal in Norfolk, VA
After "total" retirement, Art and Kathy began visiting friends in Fort Myers, FL as "snow birds" but it didn't take them long to become permanent residents.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife Kathy, one son Arthur DuReitz, Jr. (USAF ret) and wife Gabi, of Niceville FL; grandson, Casey Jones (US Army) and wife Kim of Fort Hood, TX; great-grandson, Indiana Jones, twin great-grand daughters Valerie and Ophelia Jones; Stepchildren Stacey Barry of Chesapeake, VA, John Herring of Wetumpka, AL; Grandchildren, Zoey and Katey Barry of Chesapeake, VA and Phillip and Julia Geier of Niceville, FL; Sisters Lois Hankin of, Naples, FL, Linda Latimore, Fort Myers, FL, and Joan Landry and husband Bill of Moreno Valley, CA. Art is also survived by many extended family members and friends.
Art spent his retirement doing what he loved best, playing golf. He was a kind and generous soul and will remain in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Art's memory may be made to the Veteran Organization of your choice.
A visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Burial/Graveside Services will be at Albert G Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery in Suffolk, VA, with full military honors on December 6, 2019 at 10 AM.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019