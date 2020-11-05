Arthur Barnett, Jr., 76, died peacefully with God's grace and mercy on October 29, 2020 in Chesapeake, VA. He was a native of Norfolk, VA. And was the son of the late Arthur Barnett, Sr., and Mrs. Virginia Barnett. Arthur, "Butch," was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and has been involved with their Alumni Association. Additionally, he was a graduate of Norfolk State University and for years has been an active member of the Norfolk State University Alumni Association. He is survived by his wife, Hilda, "Lou" Barnett; three sons: Kevin (Joy), Sean (Marcia), and Wesley (Stephanie). Additionally, he had three granddaughters, Jasmine and Ciarra Barnett, and Maia Ross and four grandsons: Mason and Logan Barnett and Jair and Nile Ross; and one great-grandson, Kasai Trawick. He is also survived by one sister, Linda Johnson (Joe) and two brothers, Ronnie and Shelby Barnett, along with numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Nov. 6 from 12-4pm at Riddick Funeral Service and virtually from 6-8pm at www.riddickfuneralservices.com
A private, family internment will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Diabetes Association
of Chesapeake.