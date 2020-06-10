Arthur C. "A.C." Melchers, 92, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away June 7, 2020. He was born March 30, 1928, in Saint Clair, Michigan, the son of Arthur J. and Mary E. (Gunniss) Melchers.
A.C. graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1951 and served in the Navy and the Naval Reserves. He worked for many years as a computer systems analyst before retiring in 2000. He was a member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church and treasured greeting people while serving as an usher.
Having grown up by the Saint Clair River, A.C. loved boats and waterfront views. He supported the local youth hockey organization when his sons played, and he was a longtime fan of the Admirals. He also enjoyed watching college football on Saturdays.
In his retirement years, he volunteered at the Sportsplex soccer fields and local golf courses, and provided and served food at Cancer Care Foundation. He also learned to play the saxophone and joined a band at church.
A.C. is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Melchers. He is also survived by daughter Kathleen Sebring (William), son Thomas Melchers (Terri), daughter Barbara Wickre (Wade), son William Melchers, son Gari Melchers (Wanda), son John Melchers (Karen), sister Barbara Ribeiro, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a nephew, a niece, and his faithful dog Bree.
The family would especially like to thank Queenie Johnson for the care provided to him the past six months.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. Interment will be at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 11, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to Thalia Lynn Baptist Church Children's Fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 10, 2020.