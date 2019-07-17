Home

Arthur â€œRichardâ€ Conner, Sr., 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 14, 2019.

Born in North Carolina, he was a U.S. Army veteran and retired as a Carpenter from Indian Creek Woodworks. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a lot of family and friends who loved him.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Conner and parents, Thomas and Mildred Conner. Left to cherish his memory: a daughter, JoAnn Dough (John); son, Arthur Richard â€œRickâ€ Conner, Jr.; grandchildren, David Cope (Leann) and Shelby Conner; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Car, Bentley, and Mercedes; and a brother, Wayne Conner (Connie).

Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Sentara Hospice. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019
