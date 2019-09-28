Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Taylor Road Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Taylor Road Baptist Church
Committal
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Lemasters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Earl Lemasters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Earl Lemasters Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Arthur Earl Lemasters, 99, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1919 to the late, Lewis J. and Bertie A. Lemasters. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Hazel T. Lemasters; son, Lewis Lemasters; three brothers and three sisters.

Art was a U.S. Naval veteran of WWII. He served with the U.S. Marine Paratroopers in the Pacific Theater as a Navy Corpsman. Following twenty years of service he retired as Chief Petty Officer. He attended Old Dominion College where he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Education. He taught physical education and health for twenty years in local public schools. Arthur was the first athletic director at Manor High School. As a member of Taylor Road Baptist Church for fifty-eight years, he served in many capacities including, Deacon, Sunday School teacher and Church Treasurer. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He was a very loving husband, daddy and, Papa. His love for his family is exemplified by the legacy he leaves behind.

He is survived by his children, Linda L. Canterbury and her husband, Donald, Lois L. Hancock and her husband, John, and Larry Lemasters and his wife, Laura; daughter-in-law, Linda Lemasters; grandchildren, Brad, Artie and Rebecca Canterbury, Jennifer Stover, Chris Lemasters, Megan Nester, John and Joe Hancock, Katy Watts, and Les Lemasters; sixteen great grandchildren; and five great great grandsons. He was lovingly cared for by Chenell Peterson and Kimally Roberts.

A funeral service will be conducted by Dr. Mel Kunkle at 3 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Taylor Road Baptist Church. A committal service will be conducted at 10 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM prior to the service at the church on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Taylor Road Baptist Church or Operation Smile.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.