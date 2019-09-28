|
CHESAPEAKE- Arthur Earl Lemasters, 99, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1919 to the late, Lewis J. and Bertie A. Lemasters. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Hazel T. Lemasters; son, Lewis Lemasters; three brothers and three sisters.
Art was a U.S. Naval veteran of WWII. He served with the U.S. Marine Paratroopers in the Pacific Theater as a Navy Corpsman. Following twenty years of service he retired as Chief Petty Officer. He attended Old Dominion College where he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Education. He taught physical education and health for twenty years in local public schools. Arthur was the first athletic director at Manor High School. As a member of Taylor Road Baptist Church for fifty-eight years, he served in many capacities including, Deacon, Sunday School teacher and Church Treasurer. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He was a very loving husband, daddy and, Papa. His love for his family is exemplified by the legacy he leaves behind.
He is survived by his children, Linda L. Canterbury and her husband, Donald, Lois L. Hancock and her husband, John, and Larry Lemasters and his wife, Laura; daughter-in-law, Linda Lemasters; grandchildren, Brad, Artie and Rebecca Canterbury, Jennifer Stover, Chris Lemasters, Megan Nester, John and Joe Hancock, Katy Watts, and Les Lemasters; sixteen great grandchildren; and five great great grandsons. He was lovingly cared for by Chenell Peterson and Kimally Roberts.
A funeral service will be conducted by Dr. Mel Kunkle at 3 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Taylor Road Baptist Church. A committal service will be conducted at 10 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM prior to the service at the church on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Taylor Road Baptist Church or Operation Smile.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 28, 2019