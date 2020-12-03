Arthur Emmett DeAngelis, age 84, was called to his heavenly home on Dec. 1, 2020. He was born in Lynn, Mass. on September 9, 1936 to the late Arthur and Marie DeAngelis. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a MS degree in economics and served in the U.S. Air Force for four years before he met his devoted and loving wife Elaine in Buffalo, New York through old-fashioned computer dating 52 years ago.
Art worked in finance and real estate, but had a love of the supernatural and unusual. His eccentric stories always entertained a crowd and will be greatly missed. As a devout Catholic, Art was very generous with his time and always went out of his way to help those in need. He taught religious education to teenagers for more than 20 years and enjoyed sharing his experiences with young people. Art loved physical fitness and took pride competing in the annual Senior Olympics. He delighted in midnight road trips with family and visiting National Parks. He truly believed his greatest legacy was raising his five successful sons and instilling in them a strong faith in God.
Survivors include his loving wife Elaine, his five sons: Mark of Michigan, Paul of Virginia Beach, John and wife Malia of New York, Col. David and wife Krista of Alexandria, and Joseph and wife Shanshan of Michigan. He is also survived by his brother David and wife Sarah of New Hampshire and his six (soon to be seven) grandchildren.
We would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Bayside Health and Rehab Center that provided such amazing care for Art. The wake service is scheduled for Wednesday December 9th from 3:00-5:00 PM at Drift Tide Clubhouse at 810 Military Highway Virginia Beach. Funeral services will be on Thursday December 10th at 11:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church located on 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd in Virginia Beach. For the safety of guests, all events will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 protocols with masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please perform one kind act to someone in need. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com
.