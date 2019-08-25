|
|
Arthur Forrest Robertson passed away August 22, 2019 at his home. A native of Norfolk, Forrest was born April 10, 1936 and graduated from Maury High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert John Robertson and Martha Armstrong Robertson; his brother, Bobby Robertson; and his sister Jane Robertson Capshaw.
Forrest began his career in the paper industry with Hampton Roads Paper Company, his family's business. Throughout his over 50 years in the paper industry, he served many customers and more importantly earned the respect and loyal business of countless friends. He loved to travel and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren, especially on the Outer Banks. He was an avid skier well into his 70s, enjoyed wine, having fun and the company of a loyal lab.
Forrest is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Mulqueen Robertson; their children Forrest "Butch" Robertson (Ann), Jeff Robertson (Bettina), Meg Lassalle (Eric) and Beth Tan (Chris); and 12 grandchildren Jeffrey, Becca, Forrest, Matthew, Annie, Margaret, Caroline, Bridget, Tommy, Rory, Jack and Andrew. He is also survived by his brother E. Jeff Robertson; and his sister Blair Robertson Willis.
There will be a prayer service in the Norfolk chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Monday, August 26th at 5pm followed by a visitation with the family until 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 27th at 11:00am at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery and a reception will immediately follow at the Lassalle residence; 1303 Bolling Ave. Norfolk, VA 23508. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia at www.cceva.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019