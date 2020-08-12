1/
Arthur G. Paulhus
Arthur Paulhus, a longtime resident of Virginia Beach, passed away on August 5, 2020. Arthur was a gentle and generous man who served his country and family with honor. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Janet Trounson, daughter-in-law, Kimberly Paulhus, and two granddaughters, Nicole Calma (husband, Jeff; great grandchildren Brayden and Tristen), Krystal Weldon (husband Steve; great grandchildren Kylie, Emma, and Lucas). He is predeceased by his two sons, Russell Paulhus and Alan Paulhus. Arthur was one of nine children of Joseph and Alice Paulhus and is survived by one sister, Doris Stevens of New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
