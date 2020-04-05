|
On April 1, 2020 our beloved Arthur J. Long was called home. He was born on January 28, 1963 to Charles and Minnie Long. He graduated from New York, New York and later relocated to Capital Heights, Maryland. He loved to dance, play hand ball, play basketball but most of all he loved to have a good time with his family. He was known for being the jokester of the family and lived up to the name. He served in the Army National Guard for many years until he was honorable discharged. Later Arthur worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation, CHKD and then Top Gun Security for TCC until he fell ill. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Minnie Long. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving fiancÃ© Michelle Taylor. Two children a daughter Sharita Morris ( Maryland) and one son Lawrence Glenn (North Carolina). Two brothers Alphonso (Al) Saunders and (Yvonne ) of Virginia Beach , Tony Thomas ( Lisa ) of Gaithersburg Maryland and one sister Charlene Long of Virginia Beach , VA. Two grandchildren Jane â€˜a Morris and Eric Morris and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews , cousins and friends.
PG Thomasson Funeral Services assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020