Arthur Keiffer Britt, 79, of Virginia Beach passed to his heavenly home on August 21, 2020.Â Art had a long career of service to his country, beginning with the USAF Air Police Security. At the end of his military tour in Europe he continued his government career in Civil Service and in 1971 joined the Federal Air Marshall Service (Sky Marshals). From there he transitioned into US Customs Service law enforcement as a Special Agent. He worked extensively with the Border Patrol and the Air and Marine Interdiction Division to prevent smuggling operations across the country.Â He was selected to serve on President Clinton's security detail during his presidential campaign in 1992.Â After retiring from Federal service, Art worked with the Pinkerton Agency (later Top Guard) as Security Supervisor for the Virginia Beach Pavilion/ Convention Center.Â Next he became Head of Security at the Norfolk Academy, from which he retired in 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia.Â He will be interred Friday in Snow Hill, NC near his brother, John Calvin Britt, who predeceased him in February.Â
A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Assembly of God, 4925 Providence Road, Virginia Beach on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be made at altmeyerfh.com