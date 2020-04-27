The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Arthur "Boot" King


1928 - 2020
Arthur "Boot" King Obituary
Arthur Lee King 91, departed this life for his heavenly reward on April 22, 2020. He was born to the late Fannie Banks and John H. Banks on May 30, 1928. He was preceded in death by his Wife Mary M. King, Brother Dr. Samuel Banks (Elizabeth) and Granddaughter Eumilta A. King.

He attended Norfolk Public Schools. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Arthur was employed by the Norfolk Naval Air Station for 33 yrs and Portsmouth Public Schools System for 8yrs. He was a member of St. Mark United Church of Christ Norfolk, VA for over 60 yrs. and also a member of St. Paul Lodge No. 71, PHA. Beside attending every family gathering, Arthur being an avid fan of the Washington Nationals Baseball Team watched all their games. Arthur leave to cherish his precious memories a loving Son Arthur T. King (Bernice), devoted and loving Daughter Fannie Eason (Curtis Deceased), three Granddaughters Felicia Crawford (Armandez), Dr, Rosalynn Gaskins (Anthony, II) and Arnice Williams (Roger), one Grandson Arthur A. King, three Great Grandsons Anthony, III and Allen Gaskins, and Rashad Williams; three Great Granddaughters, Brianna and Arlicia Crawford, and Raniyah Williams; two Brothers George Banks (Delores) and Rufus Banks, Sr. (Louise); faithful and loyal Caregiver Dorothy Roy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 2pm to 6 pm at Metropolitan Funeral Services Berkley Chapel. Private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 @ 1pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 27, 2020
