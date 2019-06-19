CDR Arthur L. O'Toole, USN, Retired



CDR Arthur L. 0â€™Toole, USN, Retired, 86, died peacefully on June 17, 2019.



He grew up in Bethlehem, PA; it was there his early interest in trains began.



After boarding school Art went to the University of Oklahoma and graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He then became a carrier based anti-submarine warfare plane commander, test pilot, instructor pilot and Avionics officer.



He attended the Navy Postgraduate School where he earned a Masterâ€™s degree in Operations Research in 1962. From then on, his career involved duties at the Pentagon, Program Manager for Advanced Research Projects in Thailand, and then analyzing U.S Fleet operations, both exercises and real-world events. After a 20-year career in the Navy, Art spent 14 years in corporate analytical work. The last 12 years he provided on site analytical support for COMSUBLANT Operations Control Center.



After retiring as a contractor, he became involved in model trains and volunteering and organizing Fund Raiser Train Excursions for the Virginia Opera Association. Many family train trips in the U.S. and Canada were enjoyed during this time.



Art was one of the initial docents at the Military Aviation Museum. He volunteered over 4000 hours as he led groups around the museum and mentored many other docents with his enthusiasm and extensive knowledge of airplanes and World War II history.



Art was predeceased by his parents and his son, John. He is survived by Carolyn, his loving wife of 47 years, his daughter, Patricia (Darrell) and two grandchildren, Caitlin and Dane.



The family is extremely grateful for the caregivers of Call Georgia, Our Lady Perpetual Help, Care Family and Comfort Care Hospice. Their knowledge taught us so much and their compassionate care made this long painful journey bearable.



A memorial service will be held at St Andrews United Methodist Church, 717 Tucson Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM with burial later at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, S.E. Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502 or the charity of oneâ€™s choice. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements, Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.







Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 19 to June 23, 2019