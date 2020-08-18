SUFFOLK- Arthur "Al" Whitener, 72, died Aug. 13, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, he retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard with 37 years of service. Al was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen Silva Whitener; sons, Neil Ray Whitener and Kevin Lee Whitener; granddaughter, Allison Olivia Whitener; mother, Miriam C. Whitener; and sisters, Connie Borum and Nancy Warren. Services will be private. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Suffolk, is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com