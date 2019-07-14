Services Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road View Map Service 2:00 PM Galilee Episcopal Church 40th and Pacific Avenue View Map Calling hours Following Services Galilee Episcopal Church 40th and Pacific Avenue View Map Resources More Obituaries for Arthur Scarborough Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur Lee Scarborough

1932 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Arthur Lee Scarborough was born on October 14, 1932 in Neptune, New Jersey and departed his earthly home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Arthur Halsey Scarborough, a career Coast Guard man and his mother the late Jeannette Vanderhoef Scarborough. He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Lena Kay McLemore Scarborough. Lee spent most of his life in Virginia Beach and Princess Anne County. Lee is predeceased by his brother-in-law Colonel Claude Swanson Dodd II and David Thomas Ayscue II, a nephew Claude Dodd III, and a niece Catherine Ayscue.



Lee graduated from Oceana High School in 1951. From June 1951 until June 1954, he served in the United States Marine Corps, first in recruit training at Parris Island, South Carolina, and on to infantry training at Camp Pendleton, California. He was selected for service in First Amphibious Tractor Battalion Fleet Marine Force Pacific. In December 1951, Lee joined the 1st marine division in Korea. This military experience took him to Episcopal services in South Carolina, California, Japan on the hoods of jeeps, over the edge of the trench and down the hill into â€œthe valley of the shadow of deathâ€ â€œSemper Fidelisâ€ was a motto throughout his life.



After his military service commitment, Lee graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1958, and later earned a masterâ€™s degree in Education Administration from The William and Mary College. In 1958, Lee entered service as a teacher in the old Princess Anne County School System. As a teacher he prayed, â€œThanks to God for everything and allowing me to serve the youngsters to the best of my abilities, and when I am unable to do that, grant me the wisdom and the grace to get out of the way.â€ As an educator, Lee taught at Aragona and Pembroke Elementary Schools, and served as principal of Pembroke Elementary (1964 to 1969), Virginia Beach Junior High (1961-1981), Lynnhaven Junior High (1981-1984), and the Career Development Center (CDC) (1984-1993) an at-risk high school in Virginia Beach. Lee had a deep respect and love for children. As he reflected on his years of service with thousands of Virginia Beach students, he realized he had been â€œcalledâ€ for this duty.



Aside from his school duties, Lee participated in church and community service. Lee was an active member of Galilee Episcopal Church having joined the Episcopal Church as a choir boy at the age of ten. At Oceana High School, Lee played football, baseball, and basketball. During the summers he worked for the Beach Life Saving Service and held the position of manager until the summer of 1962. In college, he played football at VPISU (Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University) for one year and supported the school and football programs throughout his life. He enjoyed his service on the â€œchainâ€ gang at Princess Anne High School and First Colonial High School football games where Leeâ€™s son, Sam, coached. His commitment to his community included service as a judge on the Virginia Beach Election Board (1953-1969), service on the Mayorâ€™s Veteranâ€™s Committee (for life), service on the Virginia Crab Commission, and representative on the Virginia Beach Dredge Commission (1964), and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Khedive Shrine.



Lee was an avid hunter and carver and was a charter member of the Back-Bay Wildfowl Guild. He won a first-place novice blue ribbon at the World Championship Wildfowl Carving Championship in 1972. He hunted the waters of Back Bay for many years and served as a guide for the last hunting party at False Cape Gunning Club.



Lee was an avid reader and especially enjoyed military history. He was interviewed numerous times for documentaries for local and state projects.



Lee is survived by one son Samuel Charles Scarborough and his wife Kathleen and grandchildren Adeline Lee, and Jacob Charles, and one daughter Elizabeth Kay Scarborough Johnson and her husband, Thomas Owen and grandchildren Emily Elizabeth, and Thomas Owen Jr, brother Franklin Russell Scarborough and his wife, Susan of Southern Shores, North Carolina and his sister Susan Scarborough Royster of Virginia Beach and her husband, Jimmy, brother-in-law Leslie McLemore and his wife, Virginia of Rolesville, North Carolina, sisters-in-law Agnes McLemore Dodd, and Nancy McLemore Moody and her husband G.W. of Henderson, North Carolina, and numerous nephews and nieces.



A viewing will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. on Laskin Road from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 17th. A church service will be held at Galilee Episcopal Church on 40th and Pacific Avenue on Thursday, July 18th at 2:00 P.M. A reception will be held in Tucker Hall at the Church following the service. Burial will be at Eastern Shore cemetery Laskin Road.



Their arms are stacked



Their flags are furled



Their drums are stilled



Their bugles blow no more



-USCG MEN







Memorials may be made to St. Judeâ€™s Hospital, P.O. Box 167, Memphis, Tennessee 38101, Kingâ€™s Daughters Childrenâ€™s Hospital 601 Childrenâ€™s Lane, Norfolk, Virginia 23507 or the Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum, 1113 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451.