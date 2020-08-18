Arthur Linwood Hodges affectionately goes by "Buster" and "Killer", 74, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was a native of Washington, North Carolina. Arthur was the son of the late Archie Lee Hodges and Mattie McConn. He was member of Saint John Church of Christ Disciples of Christ in North Carolina and a high school graduate of T.S. Jones High School. Buster was an employee of the International Longshoremen's for 27 years. He leaves to cherish his memories; wife, Jacqueline Whitley Hodges; one daughter, Felicia Dowtin-Bailey; one son, Linwood Doral Downtin; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Williams (Byron) and Phyllis Roberson; one brother, John T. Hodges (Brenda) and a host of other family and friends. A viewing will be from 2pm-6pm, Friday, August 21st. A funeral will be held, 2pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.



