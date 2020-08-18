1/1
Arthur Linwood Hodges
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Linwood Hodges affectionately goes by "Buster" and "Killer", 74, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was a native of Washington, North Carolina. Arthur was the son of the late Archie Lee Hodges and Mattie McConn. He was member of Saint John Church of Christ Disciples of Christ in North Carolina and a high school graduate of T.S. Jones High School. Buster was an employee of the International Longshoremen's for 27 years. He leaves to cherish his memories; wife, Jacqueline Whitley Hodges; one daughter, Felicia Dowtin-Bailey; one son, Linwood Doral Downtin; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Williams (Byron) and Phyllis Roberson; one brother, John T. Hodges (Brenda) and a host of other family and friends. A viewing will be from 2pm-6pm, Friday, August 21st. A funeral will be held, 2pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral
02:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved