|
|
Arthur O'Neal Laws transitioned from this life on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born on June 05, 1982 to Arthur Drew and Alice Laws Marshall. Along with his parents he is survived by his siblings Dominic Laws, Jasmine and Jalisa Drew. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11AM Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church Smithfield, Virginia. Viewing will take place from 4-7 PM Tuesday January 21, 2020 at The Chapel. For more information please visit www.shiversfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 20, 2020