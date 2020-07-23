1/
Arthur Paul Grothouse Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Paul Grothouse, Sr., a husband, father, friend and decorated veteran, died July 18th, 2020 in Hedra Cottage, a historic 17th century home in Craddockville, VA, that he spent 25 years restoring with his loving wife. He was 93 years of age.

Before retiring in 1970 as a Lt. Colonel, Mr. Grothouse was a highly decorated defender of the United States of America. Mr. Grothouse spent a large portion of his life raising his family with his wife Eda McCaleb Grothouse on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He was an active member at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, VA for his entire tenure on the Eastern Shore.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley. For additional information, please visit www.williamsfuneralhomes.com, arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved