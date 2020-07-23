Arthur Paul Grothouse, Sr., a husband, father, friend and decorated veteran, died July 18th, 2020 in Hedra Cottage, a historic 17th century home in Craddockville, VA, that he spent 25 years restoring with his loving wife. He was 93 years of age.
Before retiring in 1970 as a Lt. Colonel, Mr. Grothouse was a highly decorated defender of the United States of America. Mr. Grothouse spent a large portion of his life raising his family with his wife Eda McCaleb Grothouse on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He was an active member at Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley, VA for his entire tenure on the Eastern Shore.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Onley. For additional information, please visit www.williamsfuneralhomes.com
, arrangements by Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.