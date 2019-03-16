Arthur Richard Kelly, 60, of Chesapeake, passed away on February 26, 2019. He was born on January 12, 1959 to Arthur and Shirley Kelly in Columbus, Ohio. Richard served in the Army from December 1977 to December 1980 and in the Navy from August 1986 to August 1990 where he earned the distinction of expert marksman and an expeditionary medal. Richard is survived by his daughter, Nadia and her mother, Brenda, his grandchildren, Jubilee and Cairo, his father, Arthur, his sisters, Michele, Angela and Nicole, his brother, Troy, his nephews, David, Elijah, Jonah and Brooks and his nieces, Kendall and Courtney and her husband, Jamie. Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Eric and his beloved mother, Shirley. Richard will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his infectious laugh and his love of the hapless Cleveland Browns. Funeral services will be Monday, March 18 at 11:00 am at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk with Brenda Harford officiating. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary