The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Wong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Sheu Ngew Wong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Sheu Ngew Wong Obituary
Arthur Sheu Ngew Wong, 84, passed away on December 12, 2019. He was born in China to the late Park and Soon Wong. Arthur came to the United States when he was a teenager and worked for his parents at Norfolk Noodle Company. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the Army and soon after he met the woman who would become his wife. Together they owned and operated Chinatown Imports in Norfolk for 35 years. Arthur was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Ida C. Wong; son Johnny Wong; and brother, David S. Wong.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Alice Chou (Kevin); daughter-in-law, Yan Wong; brother Edward S. Wong (Ping); Sister Jenny Wong Slaughter; sister-in-law, Tuen May Wong; 4 grandchildren, Christina Wong, Cara Chou, Hanna Chou, and Kyla Chou; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -