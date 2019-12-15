|
Arthur Sheu Ngew Wong, 84, passed away on December 12, 2019. He was born in China to the late Park and Soon Wong. Arthur came to the United States when he was a teenager and worked for his parents at Norfolk Noodle Company. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the Army and soon after he met the woman who would become his wife. Together they owned and operated Chinatown Imports in Norfolk for 35 years. Arthur was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Ida C. Wong; son Johnny Wong; and brother, David S. Wong.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Alice Chou (Kevin); daughter-in-law, Yan Wong; brother Edward S. Wong (Ping); Sister Jenny Wong Slaughter; sister-in-law, Tuen May Wong; 4 grandchildren, Christina Wong, Cara Chou, Hanna Chou, and Kyla Chou; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019