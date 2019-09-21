|
|
Arthur Smiley, Sr., affectionately known as G.O.A.T., was called home to rest September 18, 2019. He was son of the late William and Dorothy Smiley and was a native of Princess Anne County. He was retired from the ILA Local 1248.
The family will receive friends at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 182 S. Birdneck Rd., Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Rosewood Memorial Park. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 21, 2019