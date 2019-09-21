Home

Rehoboth Baptist Church
182 S Birdneck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rehoboth Baptist Church
182 S. Birdneck Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Baptist Church
182 S. Birdneck Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA
Arthur Smiley Sr. Obituary
Arthur Smiley, Sr., affectionately known as G.O.A.T., was called home to rest September 18, 2019. He was son of the late William and Dorothy Smiley and was a native of Princess Anne County. He was retired from the ILA Local 1248.

The family will receive friends at Rehoboth Baptist Church, 182 S. Birdneck Rd., Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Rosewood Memorial Park. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 21, 2019
