Arthur Taddei died peacefully of natural causes on October 17, 2020 at his home in Edenton, NC. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, two children and six grandchildren as well as his sister. Arthur graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy, and began his Naval Engineering career on the United States Lines as one of the original crew for the SS United States. Arthur served on active duty during the Korean Conflict. He was an integral part in Admiral Rickover's Nuclear Projects developing Submarine Propulsion Plants. Arthur retired from Naval Sea Systems Command in 2002.
He was a member of the US Naval Institute, US Navy League, Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, Naval Mine Warfare Association and Post 40 of the American Legion. He served as President of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, NARFE Chapter 869 in Middletown, RI.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Friends and relatives may leave condolences at : www.millerfhc.com
