1/
Arthur Taddei
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Taddei died peacefully of natural causes on October 17, 2020 at his home in Edenton, NC. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, two children and six grandchildren as well as his sister. Arthur graduated from the Merchant Marine Academy, and began his Naval Engineering career on the United States Lines as one of the original crew for the SS United States. Arthur served on active duty during the Korean Conflict. He was an integral part in Admiral Rickover's Nuclear Projects developing Submarine Propulsion Plants. Arthur retired from Naval Sea Systems Command in 2002.

He was a member of the US Naval Institute, US Navy League, Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, Naval Mine Warfare Association and Post 40 of the American Legion. He served as President of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, NARFE Chapter 869 in Middletown, RI.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Friends and relatives may leave condolences at : www.millerfhc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory
735 Virginia Road
Edenton, NC 27932
252-482-9993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved