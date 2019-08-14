The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View Map
Arthur Wilson Bruce, 92, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born in High Point, NC to the late James & Lillie Sheffield Bruce. He was also predeceased by his sister, Lela Frances Collins, and a brother, James A. Bruce.

Arthur proudly served in the US Army in WWII and the US Navy in the Korean War. After active duty, he re-enlisted in the US Navy Reserves. He worked for the Navy Air Rework Facility.

He is survived by his niece, Annette Dresler & her husband Nathan; nephew, Jimmy A. Bruce; sister-in-law, Virginia Bruce; 2 great-nephews, Jay A. Bruce & wife Kim and Jonathan Bruce.

A visitation will be held from 6-7:00 pm on Friday Aug. 16, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with burial following at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019
