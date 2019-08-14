|
Arthur Wilson Bruce, 92, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born in High Point, NC to the late James & Lillie Sheffield Bruce. He was also predeceased by his sister, Lela Frances Collins, and a brother, James A. Bruce.
Arthur proudly served in the US Army in WWII and the US Navy in the Korean War. After active duty, he re-enlisted in the US Navy Reserves. He worked for the Navy Air Rework Facility.
He is survived by his niece, Annette Dresler & her husband Nathan; nephew, Jimmy A. Bruce; sister-in-law, Virginia Bruce; 2 great-nephews, Jay A. Bruce & wife Kim and Jonathan Bruce.
A visitation will be held from 6-7:00 pm on Friday Aug. 16, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with burial following at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019