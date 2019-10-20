|
|
Mrs. Artie Marie Harper Jennings, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior October 17, 2019. She was born in Bremen, KY to the late Felix and Myrtle Vincent Harper. Artie worked for ten years with General Electric and worked 13 years as a Teacher's Aide with Chesapeake Public schools. She was a faithful member of Providence Baptist Church; was involved with the music ministry and organist.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ray L. Jennings; daughter, Shirley Shifflett and her husband, Bill; her son, Jimmie Jennings and his wife, Joanne; grandchildren, Jamie, Jeremy, Billy and Kari; great-grandchildren, Trenton, Gavin, Alexander, Ariella and Savannah; and a brother, Dencil Harper.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 501 Providence Road, Chesapeake. She will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to Camp Hope Haven, 300 North Landing Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019