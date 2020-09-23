1/1
Arturo Osorio Estuar
Arturo Osorio Estuar, 85, passed away September 19, 2020. He was born in Naic, Cavite, Philippines to the late Leopoldo and Apolonia Osorio Estuar and was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Marlene Stahl Estuar. He served his country faithfully retiring from the U.S. Navy as a veteran of Korea and Vietnam.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughters, Diana Richmond, Rosina Mathias, Bettina Caldeira and Melissa Pasco; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and other loving family and friends.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
