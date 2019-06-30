Benjamin Arthur â€œArtyâ€ Gladstone, 77, passed away in his home in Virginia Beach on June 29, 2019 after a battle with Parkinsonâ€™s Disease and additional illnesses. He was the son of the late Olga and David H. Gladstone of Norfolk, VA.



Arty grew up in Norfolk where he graduated from Maury High School and then Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond where he met and married the love of his life, Pam Green, in 1963. Artyâ€™s career began at Goodman & Company, CPAâ€™s in 1966. He became Controller of Jacobson Metal Company in 1968 and subsequently opened Artyâ€™s Deli Restaurant in 1984. He absolutely loved seeing, feeding and socializing with all the people who frequented and worked with him in his second home. He would later return to his accounting roots before finally retiring.



Arty is lovingly remembered by his wife, Pam of 55 years; his children, Ron (Robin), Ann (Mark), grandchildren, Hilary, Amanda and Carly; sister, Maxine Friedenson; brother, Dr. M. David Gladstone (Kathy); brother-in-law, Steve Green (Nancy); nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends, former co-workers and neighbors.



Arty will be deeply missed because he touched so many lives. Truly â€œone of a kind,â€ Arty â€œnever met a stranger.â€ Warm, generous, loving and affectionate, Arty always seemed to be bigger than life and did things his way with an attitude, wit and humor that was infectious and as big as his heart. Even through his unique delivery, his concern and compassion for others was genuine and obvious. Spending time with family was his greatest joy. He always said he had a wonderful life, would happily do it all over again and wouldnâ€™t change a thing!



The family would like to express their appreciation to Will Bandy, his caregiver, for his love and devotion.



The funeral will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Congregation Beth El, located at 422 Shirley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517, followed by burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rabbi Jeffrey Arnowitz and Cantor Wendi Fried will officiate. Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth El or a . Arrangements are being handled by H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel.



