Arvilla Holmes, 89, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother transitioned peacefully to heaven on the morning of February 22, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mabel Griffin and beloved wife of the late Ernest Holmes Jr. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Rebecca Blackwell, her mother Mabel Griffin, her brother Richard Griffin, and two daughters Deborah Alexander and Donna Riddick. Arvilla was a graduate of the historic Booker T. Washington High School and attended Norfolk State University. She served her community providing care for others at both Norfolk Community and Depaul Hospitals. Left to cherish her memory are her children Ernest Holmes III, (Denise) Gwendolyn Brown, Lynette Paige, (Gwendell) Rhonda Ambrose, 14 grand-children, and 18 great grandchildren. In addition, she will be loved and missed by her sister-in-law Eleanor Griffin and a host of extended family and friends.The family will welcome guests on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00pm at the residence of Dr. Rhonda Ambrose on N. Ingleside Dr. Norfolk, VA. A viewing will be held, 5:00pm-7:00pm, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. Celebration of life will be held, 11am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the funeral home.