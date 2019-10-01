|
Ashley Fox Combs, 39, peacefully left this world and joined her heavenly Father September 29, 2019. Ashley was born in Norfolk to Colleen Crain Leary and Scott Fox. She was a member of River Oak Church, Chesapeake as well as a Teacher's Assistant with the River Oak Preschool.
She is survived by her loving husband, Justin C. Combs; son, Aidan Fox Combs; mother, Colleen Crain Leary; father, Scott Fox and his wife, Linda; siblings, Brandon Fox, Sam Leary (Jennifer), Mark Leary (Kimberly); her supportive and loving in-Laws, Ronald and Shirley Combs; brothers-in-law, Dan and Greg Combs; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at River Oak Church, 255 Great Bridge Blvd, Chesapeake with Pastor Heath Burris officiating. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 1, 2019