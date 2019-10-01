The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
River Oak Church
255 Great Bridge Blvd
Chesapeake , VA
View Map
Ashley Fox Combs
Ashley Fox Combs, 39, peacefully left this world and joined her heavenly Father September 29, 2019. Ashley was born in Norfolk to Colleen Crain Leary and Scott Fox. She was a member of River Oak Church, Chesapeake as well as a Teacher's Assistant with the River Oak Preschool.

She is survived by her loving husband, Justin C. Combs; son, Aidan Fox Combs; mother, Colleen Crain Leary; father, Scott Fox and his wife, Linda; siblings, Brandon Fox, Sam Leary (Jennifer), Mark Leary (Kimberly); her supportive and loving in-Laws, Ronald and Shirley Combs; brothers-in-law, Dan and Greg Combs; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3 p.m. at River Oak Church, 255 Great Bridge Blvd, Chesapeake with Pastor Heath Burris officiating. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 1, 2019
