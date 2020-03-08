|
|
Born December 20, 1935, Ashton transitioned on February 23, 2020 in Jamaica, NY. As an Army Veteran, Ashton became an LCSW and received numerous certifications and endorsements in the field of Social Work. While in Virginia he opened "Ashton Noville and Associates," taught at Norfolk State Univ., and trained over 100 students to become licensed mental health therapists. Ashton will forever be missed, and his legacy cherished, by his family, friends and colleagues.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020