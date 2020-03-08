Home

POWERED BY

Ashton Decourcy Noville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ashton Decourcy Noville Obituary
Born December 20, 1935, Ashton transitioned on February 23, 2020 in Jamaica, NY. As an Army Veteran, Ashton became an LCSW and received numerous certifications and endorsements in the field of Social Work. While in Virginia he opened "Ashton Noville and Associates," taught at Norfolk State Univ., and trained over 100 students to become licensed mental health therapists. Ashton will forever be missed, and his legacy cherished, by his family, friends and colleagues.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ashton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -