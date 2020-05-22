Berlin, VA - Ashton Meredith Felts, Jr. (Mert Felts), 72, of Berlin, VA passed away surrounded by the love of his family and the peaceful light of God on May 17, 2020.
Mert was born December 19, 1947 to Louise "Pudden" Taylor Felts and the late Ashton Meredith Felts, Sr. of Berlin, VA. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean T. Felts; his son Ashton M. Felts, III (Trip) and fiancÃ© Kristina C. Johnson of Suffolk, VA; two daughters Ellyn F. Hassell and husband Derek V. Hassell of Williamsburg, VA and Taylor F. Billingsley and husband Ryan E. Billingsley of Arlington, VA; his brother John Pate Felts and partner Ron Bracco of Washington, DC; and 6 grandchildren, Cayla B. Felts, Ashton P. Felts, Maxton A. Hassell, Eva P. Hassell, Everett M. Billingsley, and Hazel P. Billingsley.
Mert had a life-long love of glassblowing. Many of his pieces are in use today at scientific institutions, and on Christmas trees and shelves of his family and friends. After receiving his B.S. in Chemistry from North Carolina Wesleyan College (where he snagged the love of his life, Jean) and studying scientific glassblowing at Salem County Technical Institute in New Jersey, he ventured to the State Department of Agriculture in Richmond, as both chemist and glassblower. A few years later, he and Jean returned to Berlin to help his father Meredith run their family farm in the heart of Southampton County. It was here that his love of farming and glassblowing became intertwined.
While farming and raising three children, Mert spent his weekends at Old Dominion University's School of Sciences where he repaired scientific glass. As an active member of the American Scientific Glassblowers Society, he applied the latest techniques to create and repair scientific glassware for Eastern VA Medical School, Colonial Williamsburg, the College of William and Mary, and Research Glass, among others.
He served as President of the Virginia Peanut Grower's Association and member of the Board of Virginia-Carolina Peanut Promotions. As a member and Chairman of the Board of Economic Development of Southampton County and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Paul D. Camp Community College, his guidance inspired future leaders. Through his work in the Ivor Ruritan Club, he improved his community and touched many lives.
He was a loyal member of Millfield Baptist Church serving as Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School teacher, Historian, RA leader, and very distinguished bass in the Millfield Choir.
A faithful servant of God, Mert will forever be remembered for his deep love of family, church, and community. In his own words, "Slow down, enjoy the beauty of this earth, and spend time with family and friends. We only go through this life once."
A private service will be held for immediate family. A larger memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 11414 General Mahone Hwy, Wakefield, VA where condolences may be posted to www.rwbakerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Millfield Baptist Church at www.millfieldlife.org or Duke Cancer Institute at www.dukecancerinstitute.org/give.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 22, 2020.