Ashton W. Hickerson
1995 - 2020
Ashton W. Hickerson died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home in Chesapeake, VA. He was 24 years old. Ashton was born September 26, 1995, in Lake Jackson, TX. He was a graduate of Hickory High School, Class of 2013. Ashton was employed as an electrician apprentice with Watson Electrical.

Ashton had plans and goals and a family that loved him. He touched many lives and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his parents, Deborah and Joseph Ishmael of Chesapeake, VA and Jim W. and Amanda Hickerson of Smithfield, VA; and many aunts, uncles and cousins both in the U.S. and England. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Daphne and Barry Lamkin.

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away (Revelation 21:4).

Arrangements are under the care of Oman Funeral Home. Please visit www.omanfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
Debbie, I am so heartbroken to hear this. Prayers for you and your family. Wish i could be there to hug you. Just know you are in my prayers.
Pam McCann
Friend
