Asia Lionetta Cowell also known as "Brown Baby" to those who hold her dear died unexpectedly on September 7, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia at the age of 17. Asia is survived by her parents and guardian, Lionetta Cowell (Julio), Travis Simmons (Tuwanna), and Tatina Cowell; her siblings, Adarius Cowell, Travis Simmons Jr. Keyra Hernandez, and Kil'Lia Simmons; Grandparents, Theresa Cowell, Ernest Cowell, Nanette Simmons, and Alphonso Taylor, and a host of family members and friends.



Asia was an aspiring entrepreneur. She was a generous, funny, and always noted as being a sweet individual who loved everyone she encountered. A true friend to many and had the ability to change the atmosphere in a room. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am on October 12th, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Home in Norfolk, Virginia. Pastor Andre Pannell will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Asia's life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store