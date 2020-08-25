Aubrey F. Morgan, DVM, 83, passed away peacefully in the morning of August 23rd. Aubrey was born May 11, 1937. He was the son of Aubrey F. Morgan, Sr. and Elsie Holland Morgan. He attended Suffolk High School, graduated from Elon College, NC and went to Veterinary School at the University of Georgia where he received his diploma for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1964. He returned to Suffolk and built his Veterinary Hospital in Chesapeake, VA and opened Actin Animal Hospital in 1968. He was highly regarded for his compassion for the animals and their owners. He retired from his practice in 1997. The Bird Dog Field Trial sport was his passion. He was president of the Virginia Amateur Field Trial Association, the Carolina Lean Breed Club, and the Pinehurst Field Trial Club. He was elected to serve on the Committee for the Purina Top Dog of the Year Award. In 2013, he was elected to the Bird Dog Field Trial Hall of Fame. He is survived by his companion and partner of 51 years, Barbel Fetkoter; his cousin, Richard Brinkley and sons, Parke and Pierce Brinkley; and niece, Teresa Moye. He was loved and cared for throughout his long illness by his caregivers, Ashley Wells, Carolyn Clayton, Reba Clayton, and Ginger Insley. He was respected by his trustees, Mary Woodson and Leslie Byrum. The funeral service will be held at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, August 28 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michael D. Halley officiating. A graveside service in St. John's, NC will be held for family and friends on Saturday, September 19th at 2 p.m. May he rest in peace. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Hillsdale College, 33 E. College St., Suite 500, Hillsdale, Michigan 49242 or the Alzheimer's Association
