On August 24, 2020, the beloved Aubrey R Whedbee, 73, passed away at home with his family by his side. Born to Nimville and Beulah Whedbee, he was raised in Suffolk Virginia. He grew up the youngest of six siblings in the small town of Driver. He was predeceased by brothers Nimville "Jr" Whedbee Jr. and George Whedbee.
As an Iron Worker for 35 years and a Lifetime Honorary Member of the Local Iron Workers Union 79 for 52 years, Aubrey worked hard for most of his life. He even held several offices at the Local 79. Coworkers and friends amusingly nicknamed him Augie Doggie. Although he was a hard worker, he also made time for the activities he loved especially fishing, crabbing, and vegetable gardening. Back in the day he was also a volunteer fireman with the Driver Volunteer Fire Dept. Whatever Aubrey did he put his heart and soul into it and his dedication for that shows to this day.
Along with Aubrey's love for hard work was the strong love he had for his family. He is survived by his wife Margaret Whedbee of 51 years; daughter Shawn Kania and her husband Steve; son Richard Whedbee and his significant other Mary; brothers John Whedbee and his wife Margaret and Jimmie Whedbee and his wife Lou; sister Elizabeth Baker; and four wonderful grandchildren Dylan Kania, Sarah Kania, Sydney Kania, and Kayla Whedbee along with several nieces and nephews.
Though his faith may have been wobbly at times he appreciated being accepted as a member of Berea Christian Church and thanks God for the blessed life he lived.
In Aubrey's honor a memorial service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at noon at Baker Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA 23435. Burial will be private. Following the burial, the family will welcome guests at the home of Margaret Whedbee, 3024 Kings Highway, Suffolk.
The family would like to thank the Virginia Oncology Associates of Harborview in Suffolk VA, and Sentara Hospice Services of Chesapeake VA for their compassionate care. As per Aubrey's request any memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Condolences may be registered at www.RWBakerFH.com