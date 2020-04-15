|
Audrey Billups Butler, died on April 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary Lee Luter and Joseph Lang Billups and was predeceased by her husband Levie Leslie "Jack" Butler, Jr. and brother Thornton Lee Billups and wife Withie Billups.
Audrey graduated from Ivor High School and was in the first graduation class in 1952 from Louise Obici School of Nursing. She was the Administrator of Nansemond Rehabilitation Center and Hillcrest Retirement Center for 35 years.
She is survived by her daughter Jackie Butler White and husband Eddie; son Larry J. Butler; grandsons Charles E. White III and Jack Robert Butler; granddaughters Lindsey Elizabeth White, Grace Elizabeth Butler, and Megan Audrey Butler; Kathleen Butler mother of Jack, Grace and Megan; nephew Daryl Billups and wife Kim, Douglas Billups and wife Leisa; great nephews Tyler and Cody Billups and great niece Samantha and Jenna Billups.
Due to the coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service that will be held in Holly Lawn Cemetery by Rev. Dale Peterson. Memorial Donations may be made to West End Baptist Church or to the Suffolk Foundation for a nursing scholarship to be established in Audrey's name. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 15, 2020