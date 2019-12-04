|
|
Audrey C. Jackson, 87 years old, passed away December 2 and is now at peace, asleep in the Lord. She was born in New London, Connecticut and was the daughter of Bert and Florence Carawan. Audrey attended Portlock High School in Norfolk County but was a long time resident of Portsmouth, VA.
Audrey had two daughters with her husband Earl Sutton who predeceased her. Later she met the love of her life, Vernon Jackson, and was married to him for nearly 24 years before he passed. In her later years, she was married to Roddy Belangia who was her companion and caretaker until he passed in 2017.
Audrey is survived by her sister, Iris Hudson, daughters Laurie Goldschmidt (husband Michael), Ellen Rockwood (husband Randall), step-daughter Jerry Howe (husband Bobby), step-son Jeff (wife Brenda), grandchildren: Jason Whitehurst, Aaron Mule', Abby Reed, Katharine Jonsson, Tom Mule', Rory Rockwood, Robbie Howe, John Howe, Erin Round, Matt Jackson, Wendy Pelletier and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was known for her self-effacing sense of humor, faithfulness to her beliefs and over-all good humor and sweet disposition, even when beset with dementia. The last few years Audrey spent at the Crossings at Harbour View where she was faithfully cared for by family friend, Nikki Jackson, who helped give Audrey a quality of life unsurpassed by anyone considering her fragile health and state of dementia.
She was a long time member of the Christadelphian Ecclesia in Norfolk, VA where she participated regularly until her health made it impossible to do so. She fervently believed in the gospel of Christ and died fully confident she would be raised at His return and live forever in His Kingdom on earth.
Many thanks to the staff at the Crossings who attended and cared for our mother these last few years, especially the last few days of her life. Also to be mentioned is the gratitude our family has for the services provided by Interim Hospice.
There will be a viewing at the Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth, VA on Thursday, Dec. 5th at 7:00-8 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 6 at 1:00 PM at Loving also. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Ellen Rockwood. Online condolances may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019