Audrey Elaine Tuttle of Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Virginia Beach, VA entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel.
Audrey was born August 14,1932 in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of the late Eman George and Constance George. She was a retired executive secretary with Sicash Builders. Audrey loved Bulldogs, Cats, Reading, Italian Food and her two boys.
She is survived by two sons, Scott Tuttle of Stanardsville, VA and Greg Tuttle of Charleston, SC. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Lamb.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020