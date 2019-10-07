|
|
On October 4, 2019 Audrey Goldspinner Rapaport gave up raging against the dying of the light and went gently into that good night. The youngest of four daughters of Louis and Nellie Goldspinner, Audrey was born March 25, 1929 in Portsmouth, Va. She was predeceased by her husband, Leon Rapaport. She is survived by her sons Jon Rapaport (Cheryl) and Bob Rapaport (Terrie), four grandchildren, Zachary Rapaport, Bryce Rapaport Hitt (Bryan), Leah Rapaport Kutil (Jared) and Amy Rapaport (Crystal), and three great granddaughters, Morrigan Rapaport and Nataly and Baylynn Hitt.
No words written here could ever capture the light, the courage or the love of our Mother.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Friends and family will be received at the home of Bob and Terrie Rapaport. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 7, 2019