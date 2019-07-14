Home

Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Audrey Imogene Kramer


1923 - 2019
Audrey Imogene Kramer Obituary
Mrs. Audrey Imogene Kramer (96) passed away in her home on the morning of July 12, 2019 in Virginia Beach, VA.

Audrey is survived by her children, Paul Kramer of Buffalo, NY, Karen Setzer (Andrew) of Virginia Beach, VA; and grandchildren, Robert Kramer (Jenny), Christian Kramer (Ann Marie), Courtney Kramer, Sarah Wozniel (Jordan), Hollis Setzer, and Jennifer Kramer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kramer of Norfolk, VA, her parents, Hollaus and Jennie Smith of Johnsonburg, PA; and two sons, Robert and James Kramer.

Audrey was born on March 16th, 1923, was as a crossing guard for the City of Norfolk, and served as Past Worthy Matron of the OES Virginia 22.

A service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11am at Woodlawn Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Audrey's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to or , in Audrey's honor. Memories and condolences may be expressed online at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019
