Audrey J. Rager, 94, passed away on April 24, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1924 to the late Ida and Whelm Freund in Newburgh, New York. She is predeceased by her husband Ralph E. Rager.She is survived by her adopted daughter Cheryl Chevalier and her husband Art.A special thanks to all the staff at Kings Grant House for their care and compassion. We would also like to thank Dr. Fenderson for his amazing bed side manor.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Smith and Williams Funeral Home 4889 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23462.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery. You may offer your condolences ac at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019