1/
Audrey Marie Boyce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey M. Boyce, 84, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph C. Perkins, Sr. and Audrey B. Perkins; her husband, of 65 years, Elmer J. Boyce "E.J"; both of her "Girls", Linda Hodge and Debbie Peterson; a granddaughter, Stephanie Peterson and a brother, Joseph C. Perkins, Jr.

Audrey "Nanny" was a stay-at-home mom and housewife for most of her life. Many years ago, she worked at Holy Angels Elementary School, Rices Nachmans, and Zale's Jewelers. After her children were grown, she enjoyed spending time with her numerous grandkids and great grandkids and volunteering at GA Treakle Elementary School.

She is survived by her son, Barry L. Boyce (Randi), son-in-law, Dennis Hodge (Sherry), grandkids, Shannon Jones (Chris), Travis Hodge (Kat), Adam Hodge (Jamie), Taylor Boyce, Cheyenne Boyce and Brittany Peterson; and 7 great grandkids: Breyan, Kensley, Riley, Sydney, Andi, Reese and Marquis.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11AM in the Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA with entombment following the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Portsmouth, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to your local Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Foster Funeral Home
5685 Lee Farm Ln
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-1316
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved