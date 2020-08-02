Audrey M. Boyce, 84, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph C. Perkins, Sr. and Audrey B. Perkins; her husband, of 65 years, Elmer J. Boyce "E.J"; both of her "Girls", Linda Hodge and Debbie Peterson; a granddaughter, Stephanie Peterson and a brother, Joseph C. Perkins, Jr.
Audrey "Nanny" was a stay-at-home mom and housewife for most of her life. Many years ago, she worked at Holy Angels Elementary School, Rices Nachmans, and Zale's Jewelers. After her children were grown, she enjoyed spending time with her numerous grandkids and great grandkids and volunteering at GA Treakle Elementary School.
She is survived by her son, Barry L. Boyce (Randi), son-in-law, Dennis Hodge (Sherry), grandkids, Shannon Jones (Chris), Travis Hodge (Kat), Adam Hodge (Jamie), Taylor Boyce, Cheyenne Boyce and Brittany Peterson; and 7 great grandkids: Breyan, Kensley, Riley, Sydney, Andi, Reese and Marquis.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11AM in the Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk, VA with entombment following the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Portsmouth, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to your local Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com