Audrey Marie Geras, 78, of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away October 4, 2020. She is survived by husband Jimmy Geras of San Diego, Ca., son Michael Geras of Virginia Beach, Va., daughter Andrea Cronley (Edward) of Pensacola, Fl., beloved granddaughter Jordan Cronley of Pensacola, Fl., and many special friends. The family would like to personally thank the amazing professionals at Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and guidance. Donations can be made to Amedisys in her memory in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com