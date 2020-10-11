1/1
Audrey Marie Geras
Audrey Marie Geras, 78, of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away October 4, 2020. She is survived by husband Jimmy Geras of San Diego, Ca., son Michael Geras of Virginia Beach, Va., daughter Andrea Cronley (Edward) of Pensacola, Fl., beloved granddaughter Jordan Cronley of Pensacola, Fl., and many special friends. The family would like to personally thank the amazing professionals at Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and guidance. Donations can be made to Amedisys in her memory in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
