|
|
Audrey Maynard, 95, died peacefully October 18, 2019 at her daughter's home. She was born Audrey Breitenbach to August and Gertrude Breitenbach on January 31, 1924 in Baltimore, Maryland. Her brother was Norman C. Breitenbach. She was the loving wife of Captain Allison L. Maynard, USN, for 64 years. He passed in 2010.
Audrey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and William Pamplin, grandchildren: Amanda French and her husband, Anthony and James Pamplin and his wife, Diana. She had 4 great grandchildren: Benjamin French, William French, Rachel Pamplin and Christopher Pamplin, of New Hampshire and Vermont. She is also survived by another daughter, Pamela Galbreath and her husband, John and their children, Robert, Andrew and Daniel of Laramie Wyoming. Her beloved nephew and niece, Norman and Andrea Breitenbach of Woodbine, Maryland and her dear friends of many years, June Stubblefield of Hampton, Virginia and Christine Benns of Virginia Beach, VA.
A devoted Navy wife, Audrey was a long-time resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia until she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and William of Acworth, New Hampshire.
Rev. Father John Loughnane will celebrate a Mass of Christian burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Charlestown, New Hampshire on Tuesday, October 22nd at 11 AM. Audrey will be interred next to her husband at Princess Anne Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, VA on Friday, October 25th at 11AM
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to HCS Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene, New Hampshire 03431.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019