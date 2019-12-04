|
|
Audrey Murphy, 96, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Scotland Neck, NC, she moved to Norfolk to attend beauty school. In 1942, she met and married A.D. Murphy. They were happily married nearly 75 years before he passed away in 2017. The secret to their marriage was balance. A.D. would give anyone the clothes off his back, and Audrey ran around making sure he didn't end up buck-naked. Mrs. Murphy was a fierce protector, a loving mother and grandmother, and an avid gardener. She and A.D. always had an open place for family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, A.D., and son, John. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved daughter, Jane van Wolkenten of Norfolk; 2 granddaughters, Kristin McCurry and Megan van Wolkenten; a grandson, Zachary Murphy; and 3 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at a visitation on Saturday evening, Dec. 7th from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Her funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8th in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue of Tidewater, PO Box 11535, Norfolk, VA 23517. Online condolences may be shared with the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019