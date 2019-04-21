|
|
CHESAPEAKE â€" Audrey Parker Lamm, 89, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in her home. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert M. Lamm, Jr.She is survived by a niece and caregiver, Carolyn B. White; and a host of other nieces, nephews and extended family.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 â€" 7:30 PM.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019