Audrey Stallings Venable
Audrey S. Venable, 99, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack S. Venable; parents, Mrs. & Mr. Lynn Stallings; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Gordon Stallings, Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Stallings, Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Stallings and Mr. & Mrs. Warren Stallings.

Audrey is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Stanley L. Brown, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Audrey enjoyed working for many years in the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Portsmouth City Treasurer's office as a clerk. Audrey was a lifelong active and faithful member of Jackson Mem. Bapt. Church.

We want to thank Debbie Pisarik, Amanda Nichols the Directors of Harmony Square in Suffolk, and all the other wonderful caregivers Mom has had over the past 2 years there in Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jackson Memorial Baptist Church 4316 Bruce Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321. A graveside service will be held at 2pm Thursday at Olive Branch Cemetery. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangement and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
