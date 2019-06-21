Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Cemetery
Audrey W. Rawles, 79, departed on June 18, 2019. She is preceded by her parents H. Saxon White and Lois Odom White and her brother Harry S. White, Jr. She is survived by her husband Meredith C. Rawles, Jr., her brother Richard Ewell White, and her nieces and nephew Victoria Beecher, Valerie Beck, and Harry S. White III, to whom she was like a second mother.

She was a bookkeeper and devoted to family, friends, and neighbors. Audrey embraced everyone with her smile, confidence and grace. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Friday at Olive Branch Cemetery. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 21, 2019
