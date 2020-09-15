1/
Augencio Muncal Eballar
Augencio Muncal Eballar, 93, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in the Philippines and retired as a Chief in the U.S. Navy. He is predeceased by his wife, Josephine S. Eballar.

He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Ingram and Anna Quesada and husband Norman; three sons, Bernard Eballar and wife Winifred, Frank Eballar and Ben Eballar; fifteen grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.

Burial will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. All services will be private.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 15, 2020.
or

