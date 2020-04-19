|
Augustino "Gus" Muccin, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13th at 87 years old.
He leaves behind his wife, Dorothy, daughters Jeanette Orzo (Ralph) and Linda Sartori (Sandro), three grandchildren: Jason (Michele), Marc (Michelle) and Lara (JP) and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Teresa Tagliapietra. He is predeceased by his brother, Angelo. Gus was a retiree of ConEdison and a member St. Charles Catholic Church.
The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020