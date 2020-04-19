The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home - Cape Charles
119 Pine St
Cape Charles, VA 23310
(757) 331-2725
Augustino "Gus" Muccin

Augustino "Gus" Muccin Obituary
Augustino "Gus" Muccin, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13th at 87 years old.

He leaves behind his wife, Dorothy, daughters Jeanette Orzo (Ralph) and Linda Sartori (Sandro), three grandchildren: Jason (Michele), Marc (Michelle) and Lara (JP) and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Teresa Tagliapietra. He is predeceased by his brother, Angelo. Gus was a retiree of ConEdison and a member St. Charles Catholic Church.

The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.

Please visit www.doughtyfuneralhome.com for more information on Gus and his legacy.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
